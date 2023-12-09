Predicting every NFL team's starting QB in 2024: Wilson, Fields on the move
Who will be the starting QB for every NFL team in 2024?
Predicting AFC South starting QBs in 2024
Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson
I think everyone is shocked at how well the Indianapolis Colts have done in year one of the Shane Steichen era. He's done such a good job of turning that program around and maximizing the talent at his disposal. And he's done it mostly without star rookie Anthony Richardson, who looked like an absolute stud when he was healthy.
Houston Texans: CJ Stroud
CJ Stroud went from getting criticized for playing college ball at Ohio State to playing MVP-caliber football in his first year with the Houston Texans. The way Stroud has elevated that team is nothing short of incredible. The eventual NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is going to be the unquestioned starter for Houston going into 2024.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars have taken a huge step forward as a franchise in the last two seasons with Doug Pederson at the helm. No one has benefitted more from the good coaching than Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence had his struggles early as an NFL starter, but he's since emerged as one of the best in the league.
Tennessee Titans: Will Levis
The Tennessee Titans seem to be the only team in the AFC South right now without a truly solidified QB situation for the future. As of right now, I would put my money on Will Levis getting an opportunity to show what he can do with this team next year. We all know Ryan Tannehill isn't getting this gig again, but would the Titans go back to the NFL Draft again? Could they pick high enough to get Jayden Daniels? I'm sticking with Levis as my prediction for now.