Predicting every NFL team's starting QB in 2024: Wilson, Fields on the move
Who will be the starting QB for every NFL team in 2024?
Predicting NFC East starting QBs in 2024
Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott has arguably been the NFL MVP this season. The Dallas Cowboys do need to figure out his contract situation for the future, but I think there's little question about whether or not he'll be suiting up for the Cowboys in 2024. Prescott is one of the league's best, and this team is a contender with him under center.
Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts is one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL right now and the Eagles aren't going to be moving on from him anytime soon. Hurts signed a mega contract worth a whopping $255 million in total money, so he's their franchise QB. What Hurts brings to the table as a passer and runner is special, but his intangible qualities truly make him outstanding.
Washington Commanders: Sam Howell/Jayden Daniels/bridge
It's hard to think the Washington Commanders would stay put at the quarterback position for 2024, but Sam Howell has shown flashes throughout the year. With just one touchdown and five interceptions over the last three games, perhaps the Commanders will have soured on Howell just enough to determine upgrades are needed in 2024. I wouldn't be shocked if they go to a higher-priced bridge solution, or perhaps they pick high enough in the NFL Draft to get Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels.
New York Giants: Daniel Jones/Jayden Daniels
It's hard to fathom the New York Giants are going into the 2024 season with Daniel Jones as the unquestioned starter. He is one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the league. They're projected to pick 7th as of right now in the 2024 NFL Draft, but who knows how much that can change in the next five games? I think Jones will have someone gunning for his job in 2024.