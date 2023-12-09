Predicting every NFL team's starting QB in 2024: Wilson, Fields on the move
Who will be the starting QB for every NFL team in 2024?
Predicting AFC East starting QBs in 2024
Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa has certainly emerged as one of the better passers in the NFL under head coach Mike McDaniel, and he's got a great thing going in Miami with the weapons they've surrounded him with. Most importantly for Tua in 2023, he's been able to stay healthy. I don't think the Dolphins are making a QB change anytime soon.
New York Jets: Aaron Rodgers
Although Aaron Rodgers's 2023 season ended before it really got started, I don't think his NFL career is going to end on such a ridiculously low note. I think Rodgers wants to make sure he at least gives the Jets one good season, and he'll work his way back from the Achilles injury to play in 2024. The Jets might have to have a better backup plan, however.
New England Patriots: Drake Maye
As of right now, the New England Patriots are on pace to potentially add one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft. If the Chicago Bears are going with Caleb Williams in the top slot, then Drake Maye is the next man up. Getting Maye would be a gift from the football gods for the Patriots and could help this team jump back into the mix sooner rather than later.
Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen
We all know who the quarterback of the Bills is going to be in 2024. Although Josh Allen has certainly made his share of mistakes this season, he's one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league. The Bills have no choice but to ride with him, and I think they're totally okay with that. It'll be interesting to see who Allen has as weapons in 2024, however...