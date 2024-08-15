Pro Bowl WR says Caleb Williams and offense used practice flaws to help defeat Bills
Just looking at the scoreboard, it's easy to say that the Chicago Bears had a near-perfect game against the Buffalo Bills, and Caleb Williams is the real deal.
Two things can be true. Williams was the real deal. Even despite going against a Vanilla defense in Buffalo (shocking considering all the flavors they have), Williams flashed so much arm talent and potential that there is reason to believe that the Bears finally made the right call.
But to say the execution was perfect isn't exactly correct. It was good, but not perfect. How is that possible? Just ask WR Keenan Allen. Reporter Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune sat down with Allen and Allen says the reason for why it looked so good was because of what was going on behind the scenes at Training Camp.
"“We’re not playing against our defense, which is one of the best in the league and they play against us every day, It’s kind of hard to be successful against those guys. They have a lot of talent on the defense. We have a lot of talent on offense, but in practice it’s tougher because you’re going against guys who see everything and they know exactly what you are doing. Got a chance to go against some different guys (Saturday) and pretty successful."- Chicago Bears WR Keenan Allen
The Chicago Bears cannot take it easy with Caleb Williams under any circumstances
The rookie contract window comes and goes so quickly, we have seen several teams go all in under that scale in order to achieve success. We have also seen three franchises lately make good under that deal in Cincinnati, Philadelphia, and San Francisco. The problem is, neither of them have a Lombardi to show for it thanks to the Rams and the Swifties (Chiefs). The Bears need to avoid this at all costs.
That does not mean they should not go to the Super Bowl. The key is to win in their first appearance because, as history has shown, a first-time starter losing the Super Bowl means a trip back is likely not going to occur. The best thing the Bears can do is to build the roster and ensure that if they make it there, they don't get in a position where a late-game penalty call goes in favor of the opposition. Make it as smooth a victory as possible.
Hard Knocks Episode 2 is out and the two preseason games are in the books. The Bears saw Caleb play in one of the games and likely will play in one more before he gets ready to take on the Titans in Week One. Chicago just has to keep throwing the kitchen sink at him if they want to ensure he is fully prepared for what lies ahead. Perhaps adding another edge rusher could help?