Projecting the Washington Commanders depth chart for the 2024 NFL Season
By Hunter Noll
Projecting Washington Commanders depth chart entering training camp
The Washington Commanders were one of the worst teams in the NFL last season. That's not even harsh. They went 4-13 and had the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
However, there is a great light at the end of the tunnel. That terrible season led to a massive overhaul in the organization. Washington brought in new front-office personnel, a new coaching staff, and a new franchise quarterback (among other roster additions).
With all those additions and changes, the depth chart is in serious question. Does that new rookie quarterback start immediately? Who surrounds him on the offense? Did the defense make enough changes to improve?
There are a lot of questions heading into training camp, so it's important to try and get an idea of the direction the team could be going.
And that's what we're going to try to do right now. We'll go through each position on both sides of the ball, the coaching staff, and potential schemes. From there, we will try to make the best guesses of how the depth chart will look as the Washington Commanders head into training camp.
Of course, things will change as the preseason advances, but it's still great to get an idea of the lay of the land right now.
Washington Commanders Quarterbacks
The Washington Commanders spent the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on a quarterback. That should give you a pretty massive hint as to who will be number one on the depth chart.
Starter: Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels was the first-round pick for the Commanders this year and is their new hope for a franchise quarterback. The Heisman winner has had mainly fantastic reviews since being drafted.
He looked great during drills in the rookie mini-camp, and everything continues to be positive as the entire team works together. Daniels is the guy for the Commanders. Not only will he be the Day One starter, but he likely has a long leash to work out any issues and improve as the season goes on.
Daniels opens up the offense with his incredible running ability and has a few weapons to play with that should help him put up solid passing numbers.
Backup: Marcus Mariota
Marcus Mariota came in this offseason as the clear veteran backup for whoever the Commanders would draft later. He serves an important purpose.
Not only is Mariota there as a viable option should something happen to the starter, but he can teach him. Mariota is an NFL veteran with some winning in his history. He can impart a lot of wisdom to Daniels and help the rookie become the best possible version of himself.
Hopefully, we won't have to see him on the field because that means Daniels stayed healthy and performed well. But if Mariota is on the field, at least the Commanders won't completely collapse.
Others in line: Sam Hartman, Jeff Driskel
Jeff Driskel signed with the Commanders in April. He's a veteran that can help in camp, but that's about it.
Sam Hartman is a bit more interesting. An undrafted rookie, Hartman had a great College career (mainly at Wake Forest and ending at Notre Dame). He'll be someone that could grow on the practice squad. If things go how they should with Daniels, Hartman has no future in Washington. But he could build towards a career elsewhere.