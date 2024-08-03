Projecting the Washington Commanders depth chart for the 2024 NFL Season
By Hunter Noll
Washington Commanders Special Teams
The Washington Commanders have had one of the best punters in the NFL for a long time. However, the rest of their special teams aren't winning any awards. How do they look this year?
Kicker: Ramiz Ahmed, Riley Patterson
The Commanders ran into issues with their scheduled kicker and are now down to Ramiz Ahmed (who has never actually kicked a field goal or extra point in an NFL game) or Riley Patterson (59-for-67).
Hopefully, Washington can finally find a true long-term option.
Punter: Tress Way
Tress Way has been the MVP of this team for years now. With a miserable offense and not always a good defense, his ability to flip field position has kept Washington from some truly pathetic efforts. Way deserves a statue at this point.
Long snapper: Tyler Ott
Washington signed Tyler Ott to a three-year deal this offseason. The good news is, he has to be an improvement over their production at the position the last few seasons.
Return specialists: Jamison Crowder, Chris Rodriguez, Kazmeir Allen
Jamison Crowder is Washington's punt returner. He's not going to break big plays often, but he's safe and won't do anything dumb.
No other spot feels locked down yet. Emmanuel Forbes is likely out of the talks. Chris Rodriguez and Kazmeir Allen both could get looks as the kick returner.