Projecting the Washington Commanders depth chart for the 2024 NFL Season
By Hunter Noll
Washington Commanders Coaching Staff and Schemes
The Washington Commanders have a brand new coaching staff. Dan Quinn is the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is the offensive coordinator, Joe Whitt Jr. is the defensive coordinator, and Larry Izzo is the special teams coordinator.
Apologies to the other coaches, but if I listed each position coach, we'd be here forever.
It appears the Commanders will be running the ball more under Kliff Kingsbury. That makes sense to keep pressure off of their rookie quarterback. Expect a lot of quick passes and some chances for Jayden Daniels to use his legs.
This also means that Brian Robinson will likely get a lot of snaps as he gets to tote the rock early and often. A heavier emphasis on the run could mean we see more John Bates at tight end. Meanwhile, the offensive linemen would benefit from excelling at running blocking if they want to keep their starting spots.
Defensively, the Commanders seem to have shored up their run defense. They've focused on getting sure-tackling linebackers and run-stuffing defensive linemen. Meanwhile, the secondary can try to capitalize on mistakes by the quarterback.
Remember, Emmanuel Forbes was seen as a ball hawk when he was drafted. Mike Sainristil has that label, too. Those two could create a lot of turnovers for Washington.
Players like Jeremy Chinn and Darrick Forrest should get a chance to thrive in this defense. They will be allowed to fly around the field more and disrupt things with their athleticism and big-hit ability.
Having Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu in the middle of the field will allow players like Chinn and Forrest to take more risks. The talented veteran linebacker duo feels like a perfect fit for what Quinn and Whitt Jr. want.
The Washington Commanders have done a great job of finding the right coaches and allowing them to fill the roster with the talent that best fits those schemes.