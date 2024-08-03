Projecting the Washington Commanders depth chart for the 2024 NFL Season
By Hunter Noll
Washington Commanders Runningbacks
The Washington Commanders will have an interesting situation going on at running back this year. With the addition of a certain veteran, it doesn't feel like there's a set starter or backup.
Washington will likely have a running back who is in there more to run down the field and pick up tough yards for the offense. He'll get the majority of the carries.
However, they have another running back who will get opportunities in the passing game. Due to that, we're not going tohave slightly different categories for this position.
Workhorse back: Brian Robinson
Brian Robinson has proven himself in his first two seasons to be a trustworthy back who can get tough yards while also breaking off some big plays. Robinson should hit career-highs in carries, yards, and touchdowns this year. The Commanders should give him plenty of opportunities this season.
Robinson also proved himself to be a solid weapon in the passing game last year. He'll get a few receptions, but Washington now has someone who is one of the top receiving backs in the NFL.
Receiving back: Austin Ekeler
Austin Ekeler had a down year in 2023, but you could blame poor scheming by the Los Angeles Chargers for some of that last year.
The Commanders have a great opportunity to get the most out of Ekeler by giving him a ton of targets (remember, he had over 100 receptions in 2022). Ekeler can still get some carries outside of the numbers and maybe break some big plays. But as long as Robinson is around, Ekeler won't be getting a bulk of the carries.
Others in line: Chris Rodriguez Jr., Michael Wiley, Austin Jones, Jeremy McNichols
Austin Jones and Michael Wiley are undrafted rookies. Jeremy McNichols hasn't recorded a carry or reception since 2021. That leaves Chris Rodriguez Jr. as the other legitimate option here.
Rodriguez Jr. is a bowling ball who showed promise with limited touches last season. He makes sense as the third option and could pick up the slack if one of the two main guys goes down.