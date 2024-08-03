Projecting the Washington Commanders depth chart for the 2024 NFL Season
By Hunter Noll
Washington Commanders Wide Receivers
The Washington Commanders have had a pretty clear plan with their wide receivers in recent years. Something along the lines of "screw it, Terry McLaurin is down there somewhere."
They've tried to add help for him. Curtis Samuel had injuries but was solid. He's gone now. Jahan Dotson had a great rookie year but didn't take the leap many were expecting in year two. Who else did they add?
Starters: Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Luke McCaffrey
Terry McLaurin is one of the best wide receivers in football. He has four straight seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards. The only year under 1,000 yards was his rookie campaign when he racked up 919 yards in 14 games. There are no worries about how he'll produce. You could even say there's excitement that his best seasons could be incoming, with hopefully legitimate quarterback play for the first time in his NFL career.
Jahan Dotson didn't take the big step forward that many were expecting in his second season. The Nazareth native has loads of talent, and if he's healthy and getting the attention he deserves from the play-calling and the quarterback, he'll establish himself in year three.
Luke McCaffrey is a rookie and already seems to be slotted into the slot. He could be an absolute weapon that gives Washington a lot of big playmaking ability.
Backups: Jamison Crowder, Byron Pringle, Dyami Brown
Jamison Crowder is safe. He's a good veteran presence who they can rely on if needed. Crowder's also a talented return man, which gives him more job security.
Byron Pringle is legitimately good depth. He can come into a game and make one or two nice plays while the starters are getting a rest.
Dyami Brown is very boom-or-bust. His route running and hands aren't great. He's made the occasional great catch, though, and gives the Commanders someone who can just go deep.
Others in line: Olamide Zaccheaus, Mitchell Tinsley, Kazmeir Allen, Davion Davis, Brycen Tremayne, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
Olamide Zaccheaus had a productive season for the Atlanta Falcons in 2022. He could be decent deep-depth.
Mitchell Tinsley didn't get any receptions in the regular season last year but impressed a lot of people in the preseason. Maybe he will do the same thing in 2024 and get a bigger chance to prove himself.
Everyone else either has no career stats or very little, so there isn't much to say about them.