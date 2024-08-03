Projecting the Washington Commanders depth chart for the 2024 NFL Season
By Hunter Noll
Washington Commanders Tight Ends
Tight end is another position that saw new additions this offseason. Washington added a veteran in free agency and a rookie in the draft. Who starts, though?
Starter: Ben Sinnott
You could likely make a case for Ben Sinnott or the veteran who (will be mentioned soon) as the starter. Sinnott might not be the clear-cut starter right now, but he has a chance to separate himself from the competition during the preseason.
Sinnott was the third second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft for the Commanders. Considered one of the best tight ends in the class, Sinnott is praised for his versatility.
He has lined up at tight end, full back, in the slot, and outside. That should give him a lot of opportunity to do some damage for Washington's offense.
Backup: Zach Ertz
Zach Ertz was brought in this offseason with the clear vision of getting a reliable veteran who will help your rookie quarterback. Ertz hasn't been the healthiest (17 games combined over the last two seasons), but he gives decent production while on the field.
Ertz is someone who can be a safety blanket for Jayden Daniels and who you know won't make any mistakes that shake the rookie's confidence.
Others in line: Cole Turner, John Bates, Armani Rogers, Colson Yankoff
Colson Yankoff and Armani Rogers likely won't factor in too much. Rogers tore his Achilles in 2022 and hasn't appeared in a game since. Yankoff is an undrafted rookie.
John Bates is a solid blocking tight end who will occasionally make a play in the passing game. Don't expect him to factor into the gameplan outside of blocking, but that still adds a ton of value.
Cole Turner is the receiving weapon project. He's an athlete who could give Daniels a massive target on the field (6'6", 240 lbs) once in a while. If he's forced into a bigger role, it will be interesting to see his development.