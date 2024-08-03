Projecting the Washington Commanders depth chart for the 2024 NFL Season
By Hunter Noll
Washington Commanders Offensive Line
The Washington Commanders' offensive line has gotten a bit better this offseason. They clearly wanted to give it some focus to help out their rookie quarterback.
Starters: Cornelius Lucas (LT), Nick Allegretti (LG), Tyler Biadasz (C), Sam Cosmi (RG), Andrew Wylie (RT)
The offensive line is a group that could see changes during the preseason. There are a few of the backups that might work their way into the rotation at varying parts of the season.
For now, we're going with these five. Sam Cosmi is one of the best guards in football and will anchor Washington's offensive line. Tyler Biadasz and Nick Allegretti were free-agent signings who will help make this a solid interior.
Cornelius Lucas started four games for Washington last season after making 12 starts in 2022. He feels like a placeholder but a serviceable one.
Andrew Wylie started 15 games for the Commanders last season. He didn't win over many fans during that time. Wylie's made 74 starts in six seasons for a reason, though.
Backups: Brandon Coleman, Chris Paul, Ricky Stromberg, Michael Deiter, Trent Scott
Brandon Coleman is the biggest name here. Coleman was an early third-round pick for the Commanders this season. He could absolutely find his way into the starting rotation and might even do it before Week 1.
No one else has the same potential as Coleman, but there are really good depth pieces here. Chris Paul and Ricky Stromberg are awesome interior line backups.
Meanwhile, Michael Deiter and Trent Scott give Washington two backups with a decent amount of starting experience.
Others in line: Braeden Daniels, Alex Akingbulu, Julian Good-Jones, Mason Brooks, David Nwaogwugwu
There's nothing to say here, honestly. These are depth for the depth. If they're playing in legitimate situations in the regular season, something probably went wrong. The Commanders haven't had a lot of luck with their offensive line in recent years, though, so you never know.