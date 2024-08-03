Projecting the Washington Commanders depth chart for the 2024 NFL Season
By Hunter Noll
Washington Commanders Defensive Line
The defensive line has been the story of the Washington Commanders for a few years now. They had four first-round picks in the unit, with Jonathan Allen, Da'Ron Payne, Montez Sweat, and Chase Young.
It wasn't working like you'd expect, and they blew it up last season. How will the new-look defensive line stack up?
Starters: Da'Ron Payne (DT), Jonathan Allen (DT), Dorance Armstrong (DE), Clelin Ferrell (DE)
Honestly, we're not going to waste many words on Da'Ron Payne and Jonathan Allen. They might be the best interior defensive line duo in football. Those two will bring pressure to the quarterback and stifle opposing rushing attacks.
Payne and Allen have been the anchors of the defense for a while. It's time for the Commanders to get the proper roster around the duo.
Dorance Armstrong comes over from the Dallas Cowboys and has 16 sacks in the last two seasons. Armstrong gives them more production than Chase Young and is more consistent than Montez Sweat. Maybe not the sexiest addition, but a great one.
Clelin Ferrell was the fourth overall pick in the 2019 draft (Raiders). He hasn't come close to living up to that spot. Ferrell had 3.5 sacks last season (one off his career-best that he set in his rookie campaign). Ferrell's decent against the run and is still only 27.
Backups: Johnny Newton, Dante Fowler, KJ Henry, Phidarian Mathis
Johnny Newton is the big name here, getting drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Even in the second, many thought Newton fell. The Commanders will likely use him a lot in the rotation.
Dante Fowler has had a pretty successful career to this point. He'll be able to come in with fresh legs and get to the quarterback.
KJ Henry impressed in his short time as a legitimate rotation guy last year and earned the same role this season.
Phidarian Mathis was a second-round pick in 2022. He's only appeared in 10 games in the two years since. Mathis has potential, but how much will he play?
Others in line: Javontae Jean-Baptiste, John Ridgeway, Efe Obada, Haggai Ndubuisi, Andre Jones Jr., Benning Potoa'e, Norell Pollard, Jalen Harris
Javontae Jean-Baptiste is the name to highlight here. The rookie had a great season at Notre Dame last season, and if he gets a chance could make some big plays.
John Ridgeway is an absolute unit who gives the Commanders another good run-stopping defensive lineman. If injuries crop up, there are a lot worse depth options than Ridgeway.