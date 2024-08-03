Projecting the Washington Commanders depth chart for the 2024 NFL Season
By Hunter Noll
Washington Commanders Linebackers
Another position that saw an overhaul this offseason is the linebacker corps. The Washington Commanders brought in two big names, Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu. How does the unit as a whole look, though?
Starters: Bobby Wagner, Frankie Luvu, Jamin Davis
There's been a lot of talk about Bobby Wagner being washed. He might not be the same impact player he was in his prime, but he's a leader and someone who will help everyone on the defense. Wagner also led the NFL in tackles last season (183), so let's relax on the washed-up talk.
Meanwhile, Frankie Luvu is in his prime. Luvu has broken out in his last two seasons and gives the Commanders a linebacker who can impact the game in multiple ways.
Jamin Davis is an athlete. He's improved drastically since being moved off the middle linebacker position and getting to use his speed and athleticism to just be a disrupter. With two good linebackers around him, Davis could shine in 2024.
Backups: Jordan Magee, Mykal Walker, Anthony Pittman
Jordan Magee was a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Despite not being an early-round selection, Magee seems to be making good impressions and could factor in this season.
Mykal Walker had a massive year in 2022. However, he appeared in just eight games last year and saw his production drop. Walker is a great backup, though. If he stays healthy and returns to form, Washington's depth is incredible.
Others in line: Anthony Pittman, Bo Bauer, Keandre Jones
Anthony Pittman and Keandre Jones have barely played in their careers. Neither is going to get the fans excited, but they are deep-depth pieces with some NFL experience.
Bo Bauer is an undrafted free agent who will be looking to impress this preseason and create a roster spot for himself.