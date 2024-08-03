Projecting the Washington Commanders depth chart for the 2024 NFL Season
By Hunter Noll
Washington Commanders Cornerbacks
The cornerback position hasn't been extremely kind to the Washington Commanders since Champ Bailey was traded. There are some players, but as a whole, the unit hasn't been a strength.
That could be the case again this year, but at least a lot of young talent can start to turn things around for the position.
Starters: Benjamin St-Juste, Emmanuel Forbes, Mike Sainristil
Benjamin St-Juste has proven he's up to the task of covering the opposing team's top targets. Things don't always go perfectly, but the Commanders could do a lot worse than St-Juste. He needs to be a little less physical (too many penalties).
Emmanuel Forbes didn't have a good rookie year. The first-round draft pick has added muscle and has been aggressive during camp, impressing coaches. There's no reason to believe he won't improve in 2024.
Mike Sainristil was a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He's a perfect slot cornerback with great ball skills and fun athleticism. Washington will likely have no regrets about this selection.
Backups: Michael Davis, Christian Holmes, James Pierre, Noah Igbinoghene
Michael Davis is a seasoned veteran who has proven he can hang in the NFL. A great backup, Davis can step in if someone is hurt or one of the younger guys is struggling.
No one else here brings much excitement. Mainly unproven talent who would love a chance to showcase their skills given the opportunity.
Others in line: Tariq Castro-Fields, Kyu Blu Kelly, AJ Woods, Nick Whiteside, Chigozie Anusiem
Nick Whiteside and Chigozie Anusiem are undrafted free agents who will be fighting for a final spot. Tariq Castro-Fields and AJ Woods have appeared in a few games, so that's at least something to their advantage.
Kyu Blu Kelly has also appeared in a few games. He has one of the best names in football, which is the real story here.