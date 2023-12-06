Quarterback power rankings heading into Week 14
Let's rank all 32 starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 14!
Somehow, we are already in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL Season. Well, before Thursday Night Football kicks off, let's power rank all of the starting QBs in the NFL. I think as of now, there are two QBs in the NFL who are playing a tick above the rest. Those passers would be Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy.
And ironically enough, these two passers might get the most criticism of any other QBs in the league. Purdy is playing in a very QB-friendly system in San Francisco, so some people still haven't bought into him being as good as he is. Dak Prescott plays for the Dallas Cowboys. I think that about covers why he gets criticized a ton.
After Prescott and Purdy, there's really a ton of average, below-average, and downright stinky QB play. Before Week 14 kicks off, let's do our best to rank all 32 starting quarterbacks in the NFL.
32. Tim Boyle/Zach Wilson/Trevor Siemian - New York Jets
We don't really know who the heck is going to play QB for the New York Jets, but this QB room is easily the worst in the NFL. Tim Boyle is atrocious and was brought in because he's buddies with Aaron Rodgers. Zach Wilson should have never been the backup in NY to begin with. And Trevor Siemian is your typical well-traveled backup QB who is the best of the three. Not good.
31. Bailey Zappe/Mac Jones - New England Patriots
There are a ton of yucky, stinky, no-good QB rooms in the NFL. The New England Patriots have one of them. Both of these passers give the team the best chance to lose each week, if that makes sense. The Pats are 2-10 and have a realistic shot at the #1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
30. Tommy DeVito/Tyrod Taylor - New York Giants
Italy's own Tommy DeVito has gotten some starts this year with the New York Giants. Tyrod Taylor has been on injured reserve. Taylor is obviously the better QB, but none of that really matters. The Giants are playing in a lost season in 2023 and need a franchise QB,
29. Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young has been pretty bad this year, but to be fair, the entire Carolina Panthers' team has been horrid. I'm not sure you can blame Young for the inept offense, but Young is currently one of the "worst" starting QBs in the NFL. The Panthers have no choice but to make it work with Young.