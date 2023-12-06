Quarterback power rankings heading into Week 14
Let's rank all 32 starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 14!
28. Aidan O'Connell - Las Vegas Raiders
He's a rookie passer who is not going to make it as a franchise QB but could potentially carve out a role as a well-traveled backup QB. The Las Vegas Raiders need to go quarterback shopping this coming offseason, as the Jimmy Garoppolo free agent signing wasn't working from the beginning.
27. Kenny Pickett/Mitchell Trubisky
Kenny Pickett keeps getting hurt and is now set to miss some games with an ankle injury that he had surgery on. Mitchell Trubisky is the starter now, and well, I'm not sure Trubisky isn't the better QB here. Both Pickett and Trubisky are awful and the Pittsburgh Steelers should be aggressive in finding a franchise QB this coming offseason.
26. Joe Flacco/Dorian Thompson-Robinson/PJ Walker
All of these players have started for the Cleveland Browns this year, and Joe Flacco actually looked pretty decent. Dorian Thompson-Robinson and PJ Walker are no good, but I think having Flacco in the mix does raise the ceiling of this room just a hair.
25. Desmond Ridder - Atlanta Falcons
At least Desmond Ridder can run, I guess. He's a second-year player that was picked in the mid-rounds and is just a guy. Ridder will eventually fall into irrelevancy at some point, but as of now, he and the Atlanta Falcons would host a playoff game. The NFC South is really bad, folks.