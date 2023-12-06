Quarterback power rankings heading into Week 14
Let's rank all 32 starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 14!
16. Justin Fields - Chicago Bears
Justin Fields looks marginally better in year three than he did in year two, but being that the Chicago Bears are probably picking #1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, I don't think Fields is the starting QB for the Bears next year. They could probably fetch a second-round pick for him. A team like the Seattle Seahawks would make sense for Fields.
15. Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield has actually been pretty solid this year and has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 5-7 and just one game behind the NFC South lead. He's tossed 18 touchdowns against eight interceptions this year and has a respectable 90 passer rating. I think Mayfield has earned a bit of money from someone next offseason when he hits free agency.
14. Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams
I think Matthew Stafford has played reasonably well when you consider the young targets he's throwing to and the shaky and young offensive line. He's got an 87.3 passer rating, which is a hair below his career average. I think Stafford is on the decline but is still somewhat effective.
13. Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence has just been eh this year, I think. He's tossed 14 touchdowns against seven interceptions and I don't think he's taken that step into stardom that a lot of us thought he would. He also left the game in Week 13 with a pretty nasty looking ankle injury. I would not be surprised to see an extended absence for T-Law.