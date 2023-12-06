Quarterback power rankings heading into Week 14
Let's rank all 32 starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 14!
12. Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love has really taken a step forward over the last few weeks, and the Green Bay Packers have won three games in a row. Love has 22 interceptions and 10 interceptions on the year thus far and is making a case to be brought back as the starter in 2024.
11. Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles
I don't think Jalen Hurts has been all that great this year, and I do not think that the Philadelphia Eagles are nearly as good as their record indicates. Hurts hasn't been great as a passer and has about 28 rushing touchdowns this year with the "Brotherly Shove."
10. Russell Wilson - Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson was surgical during the Denver Broncos five-game win streak, but came back down to Earth in Week 13 versus the Houston Texans. Wilson throwing three interceptions and overall not having a good game should not take away from how good his was during Weeks 7-12. He's been much more efficient this year and looks a little like his old self.
9. Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are just wholly irrelevant. Let me ask you a question; what exactly has Justin Herbert improved on or developed into from his rookie season? He's the same QB in 2023 as he was during his rookie season, and I do think he needs to be more responsible for the lack of success the team has had during his tenure.