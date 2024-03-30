Raheem Mostert agrees to extension with Miami Dolphins, ready to victimize AFC East
Mostert rushed for 1,012 yards last season in 15 games and scored 21 touchdowns, which tied Christian McCaffrey for the most in the league. Mostert will be a Dolphin through the 2025 season.
Raheem Mostert will remain a terror in the AFC East through the 2025 season as the 31-year old running bank inked an extension with the Miami Dolphins Friday night. Mostert's agent Brett Tessler announced the deal on the platform formerly known as Twitter. The deal is speculated to be worth as much as $9.1 million and includes $3.71 million in guaranteed funds. The exact terms of the deal were not released at press time.
Mostert is coming off of a monster year that saw him elected to the Pro Bowl, and rush for 1,012 yards and scored a combined 21 touchdowns on the season which tied 49ers star Christian McCaffrey for the league lead. He had 18 rushing touchdowns which is a Dolphins record.
Miami solidified it's 2024 backfield by keeping Mostert happy and also by resigning backup Salvon Ahmed to a one-year deal which is projected to be at or near the league minimum of $1.21 million. Ahmed will still have to fight to make the club as a roster spot is not certain. He will be battling Chris Brooks for a roster spot and any backs that might be signed after the draft. It is doubtful that Miami would expend one of it's six draft choices on a running back.
This was supposed to be Mostert's last contractual season in Miami, based upon his previous agreement which would have expired at the end of this upcoming season. He had previously signed a $5.6 million deal after the 2022 season which had no guaranteed money left.
When the players cleaned out their lockers after the AFC Wild Card loss at Kansas City, Mostert told reporters that were present that he wanted to remain a Dolphin and was hopeful that the two sides could come up with an extension. The Dolphins took care of business and gave the bruiser a new two-year deal.
Before the 2022 season, when head coach Mike McDaniel became the Dolphins' head coach, the team signed Mostert to a modest one-year deal. He earned a new contract after the season when he ran for 891 yards and led the team in rushing. He also became Miami's signature back and earned a lion's share of the carries. McDaniel helped develop Mostert when the two were in San Francisco together and he is a trusted confidant of the young head coach.
Mostert would have carried a cap number of $3.6 million this season under the old pact, but with the extension and the renegotiation of this season's base salary, it is widely expected that the cap number will drop significantly. It was a win-win for all concerned.
Mostert and De'Von Achane will be back in 2024 to see if they can duplicate their ground and pound offense that was so electric a season ago. Achane, a rookie last season from Texas A&M rushed for 800 yards in a mere 11 games. The two have different running styles, but both have the speed to hit the second level and not get touched on their way to the end zone.