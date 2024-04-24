Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Will the new regime make a splash for a QB?
Are the Las Vegas Raiders a team to watch out for during the 2024 NFL Draft?
56th Overall Pick (via DAL) - Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington
The Raiders do need some long-term stability at the right tackle spot, and one of Michael Penix Jr's teammates, Roger Rosengarten, might be a perfect solution. Playing both left and right tackle, Rosengarten has the experience and has nice length as well. Prioritizing the trenches after getting the QB is a wise move for Tom Telesco and the Raiders.
77th Overall Pick - Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
Josh Jacobs departing in free agency was likely something that the Raiders thought was going to happen, and one huge bonus a team can give their young QB is a workhorse at running back. Trey Benson has all the tools to be an every-down back in the NFL and could settle into the backfield as the next great Raiders RB down the road.
87th Overall Pick (via DAL) - Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
The Raiders will need some younger bodies at the wide receiver spot for now and the future. Ricky Pearsall is a fun prospect who could thrive in the slot. His WR coach in 2022 was Keary Colbert, who is now the WR coach for the Denver Broncos, so right there is some added incentive to draft Pearsall. Penix will need some young pass-catchers to develop some chemistry with.