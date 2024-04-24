Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Will the new regime make a splash for a QB?
Are the Las Vegas Raiders a team to watch out for during the 2024 NFL Draft?
223rd Overall Pick - Dallin Holker, TE, Colorado State
At this point, picking this late in the NFL Draft, teams probably just hope that these players can squeak into the roster as a depth piece. Dallin Holker had 767 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2023 with Colorado State, which were all career-high numbers.
The Raiders used a high pick on TE Michael Mayer from Notre Dame in the 2023 NFL Draft, so they aren't needing to use another one on a TE, but a late-round flier would be fine.
229th Overall Pick - Charles Turner II, OC, LSU
It's never a bad idea to invest in the offensive line. The team did just re-sign their center, Andre James, on a three-year deal, so Charles Turner II could end up playing as a depth piece along the iOL, perhaps being able to play both guard and center, which is becoming more common in today's NFL.
The Las Vegas Raiders could make some splashes during the 2024 NFL Draft, but could they simply find their franchise QB just by sticking with their first-round pick? If Vegas wants one of the top passers, they'll have to make a huge move up the draft board. New GM Tom Telesco clearly knew what he was doing when he took Justin Herbert when he was a member of the Chargers.
Can he do the same with the Raiders?