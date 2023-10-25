Raiders are about to make a very bizarre trade at deadline
How have things not worked out between Hunter Renfrow and the Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders seemingly had a match made in football heaven when they hired Josh McDaniels as their head coach with slot receiver Hunter Renfrow already established as one of the best in the league at his position. So why haven't things worked out up to this point? As a matter of fact, why are things so bad that the Raiders are apparently about to trade Hunter Renfrow?
There have been a number of reports and plenty of speculation as well that the Raiders could be looking to move on from Hunter Renfrow sooner rather than later. And it's not just that the Raiders have an abundance at the receiver position, but apparently, it's due to the fact that Renfrow and head coach Josh McDaniels have a "fractured relationship."
Which leads us to one sentiment...
Jordan Schultz, who was just hired on by Bleacher Report as their top NFL insider, had this to say on the situation between Renfrow and the Raiders:
With a $6.5 million salary this year fully guaranteed, the Raiders have had a tough time apparently for a year now trying to find Renfrow a good landing spot in a trade. The price should be reduced enough at this point that the Raiders can get at least a late-round pick for Renfrow, but they haven't exactly done their part to boost his value any.
Renfrow went from having over 1,000 yards in 2021 to not even having 40 catches in 2022, and he has only eight receptions in 2023 so far. It's gotten ugly for the former Pro Bowl receiver, who also has added value on special teams.
And the fact that things couldn't work out between Renfrow and Josh McDaniels is arguably one of the most inexplicable things about his head coaching tenure there in Las Vegas. That seemed like a match made in heaven considering how well other prolific slot receivers have done in McDaniels's offense.
Notably, of course, are guys like Wes Welker and Julian Edelman from McDaniels' time with the New England Patriots, but even in his stop in Denver, Brandon Stokley had a good amount of success playing in the slot and most recently, Jakobi Meyers who can play inside and outside.
But still, you definitely assumed that when McDaniels was hired by the Raiders, the one player who was for sure going to be elevated by that hire would be Renfrow, who was coming off of a tremendous season when McDaniels was brought in. It just seemed obvious. The fact that things haven't worked out at all is really bizarre, and we will hopefully get the full story on it someday.
