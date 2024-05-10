Raiders GM Tom Telesco essentially admits team will accept mediocrity in 2024 season
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco has had a terrible first offseason with his new team, and his recent comments only further the inept status of the roster. The Raiders missed out on taking a first-round QB in the 2024 NFL Draft, as all six first-round passers went by pick 12.
The Raiders were on the clock at pick 13 and somehow picked Brock Bowers from Georgia, giving them two tight ends that they've used a first and second-round pick on; Michael Mayer being a second-round pick in 2023. They also signed Gardner Minshew earlier this offseason, and are currently slated to have Minshew and second-round QB Aidan O'Connell battle it out this offseason.
This QB room is essentially Telesco admitting that his team is going to be mediocre this coming season:
""That's the plan is to have both those guys really compete through the offseason program, but more so in training camp, and we'll see how it plays out," he said. "I thought Aidan did an excellent job last year in a really difficult situation where the head coach changed, the coordinator changed, and he played really good football down the stretch. I've had a chance to be around him a little bit more in the building and you kind of see the quarterback intangibles that are there, which is nice to have, that you have to have as a franchise quarterback.- Tom Telesco, via NFL Total Access
"And then with Gardner, you know, Gardner played well last year with the Colts. I mean, he was in the Pro Bowl, so obviously had a pretty good year. He's always performed at a high level when he's given that opportunity, so to have both those guys here competing for the job, we'll see how it goes.""
You just have to be beside yourself if you're a Raiders fan. How can you have optimism about this season knowing the man in charge is fine with Minshew and O'Connell? It's a pathetic situation, and the Raiders may end up being among the worst teams in football in 2024. Them picking within the top five in the 2025 NFL Draft seems more likely by the day.
