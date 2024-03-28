Rams 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Reclaiming the NFC West
The Rams put the NFC West on notice with this 2024 NFL mock draft
The Los Angeles Rams are just a couple of years removed from winning the Super Bowl. This is such a healthy organization, one that has done a good job of rebuilding and reloading over the last few years in order to put together another contender.
The 2024 NFL Draft will be extremely important. for this team solidifying itself as a threat to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West, perhaps even taking their place as early as 2024. What do the Rams need to do to get by the 49ers and put the rest of the NFC West on notice in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Let's look at a 7-round Rams mock draft that would put this roster over the top.
1. 19th overall: Byron Murphy, DL, Texas
The retirement of Aaron Donald certainly sent shockwaves through the NFL world, but the Los Angeles Rams likely weren't surprised by it. Donald seems to have been flirting with retirement since the Rams won the Super Bowl, and now the franchise is looking at life after Donald.
There may not be a better player in this draft class to take up the mantle than Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy, who is undersized, powerful, and energetic in the way he plays. He had 8.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks last season at Texas, and he's the type of player who would relish the chance to honor the legacy left by Aaron Donald.
This would be a great replacement plan for the Rams.