Rams 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Reclaiming the NFC West
2. 52nd overall: Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
Replacing Aaron Donald is going to have to be a group effort for the Los Angeles Rams, especially after the initial shockwave of his departure. The Rams have hit on so many young players lately, but not a lot of people know about Byron Young and Michael Hoecht outside of Los Angeles, or the teams that play against them consistently.
Those guys combined for 30 QB hits and 14 sacks along with three forced fumbles last season, but they can't do it all on their own. As good as Young was, in particular, as a rookie, the Rams would benefit from adding another wave to their pass rush. Enter Adisa Isaac, another ultra-athletic specimen at the position who had 16 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks at Penn State.
3. 83rd overall: Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
The Rams have never shied away from going after sleepers higher than the consensus thinks they will go. And I'm not so sure this is early enough for Kiran Amegadjie. Anytime you get a left tackle prospect with his size, length, and athletic traits, NFL teams are going to be lined up.
The Rams get him here in the third round, a great spot to mitigate the risk involved and take their time with his NFL development.