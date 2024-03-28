Rams 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Reclaiming the NFC West
4. 99th overall: DeWayne Carter, DL, Duke
I said it earlier, but replacing Aaron Donald is going to be a group effort for the Rams. They are in good hands with Kobie Turner breaking out last year with 16 QB hits and 9.0 sacks (one of the most underrated seasons in the league) but more help needs to be on the way.
When you've got 11 picks in the draft, you can go after multiple guys at the same position group and still have balance to your class. The Rams double up on defensive line in this mock draft with Byron Murphy early on and DeWayne Carter here at the end of the third round. There might not be another player in this class who exudes his love for the game when he plays more than Carter. On this particular unit, Carter would feast.
5. 154th overall: MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC
There's a big gap for the Rams between the end of round three and their next selection, but after a heavy emphasis on defense with the first handful of picks, we go to the offensive skill positions here in round five.
The Rams found Puka Nacua last year in the 5th, so whoever they select here is going to have plenty of eyes on. MarShawn Lloyd isn't a receiver, but he would have a chance in Los Angeles to become the RB2 rather quickly behind Kyren Williams. He had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage last season and showed off his abilities as both a runner and receiver.