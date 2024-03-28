Rams 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Reclaiming the NFC West
The Rams put the NFC West on notice with this 2024 NFL mock draft
6. 155th overall: Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice
The Rams have back-to-back picks in round five and here they land Luke McCaffrey, the quarterback turned receiver out of Rice.
McCaffrey began his collegiate career at Nebraska as the supposed savior for the team at quarterback, but over time, he proved to be an NFL-caliber receiver. Although there is plenty of room for growth, what you love out of McCaffrey is the way he snatches the ball in tight situations. He's not afraid of contact, and that's one of the top traits that earned Puka Nacua such a level of trust with Matthew Stafford last year.
7. 196th overall: Evan Williams, S, Oregon
Evan Williams was a Fresno State transfer who played just one season with the Ducks at Oregon, but it was a productive one. Especially when it comes to tackling and attacking the line of scrimmage, Williams is an impressive player.
He didn't have a ton of ball production the last couple of seasons with no interceptions and just six passes defensed, but he should be able to have an immediate impact on special teams.