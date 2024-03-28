Rams 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Reclaiming the NFC West
The Rams put the NFC West on notice with this 2024 NFL mock draft
8. 209th overall: Carson Steele, RB, UCLA
Another big-bodied running back for the Los Angeles Rams here in the later rounds of the draft, Carson Steele transferred to UCLA after two seasons at Ball State, and he was productive at both of his collegiate stops. He had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in each of his three NCAA seasons and showed some excellent chops as a receiver. He makes up for a lack of speed with vision, burst, confidence, and the ability to break tackles.
9. 213th overall: Jordan Magee, LB, Temple
In the later stages of the NFL Draft, it's always a good idea to go after guys who have big-time athletic traits and can help you immediately on special teams. Jordan Magee offers exactly that to the Rams here in the sixth round and potentially a developmental starter at linebacker.
10. 217th overall: Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA
Gabriel Murphy played all over the defensive front at UCLA, but would be a fun developmental EDGE player at the NFL level. He had 16 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks last season.
11. 254th overall: Qwan'tez Stiggers, CB, CFL (Toronto)
So many teams have gotten a look at Qwan'tez Stiggers this offseason that it might be hard for him to last this long. The CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Rookie picked off five passes last season and entered his name to the 2024 NFL Draft. He's got a unique background and path to the NFL, but teams are interested and he would be a fun pickup for the Rams anytime on Day 3.