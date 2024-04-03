Ranking the 10 worst first-round NFL Draft picks of the last decade
Who are the 10 worst 1st-round NFL Draft picks of the last decade?
9. Kevin White, WR, Bears (2015)
Kevin White was the 7th overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft and was expected to come into the NFL with his combination of height, weight, and speed, and absolutely dominate. White was the prototype at the position and was exceptional at West Virginia.
But his collegiate success didn't translate to the NFL, to say the least. White played 30 NFL games in total, and never once scored a touchdown. As a matter of fact, he caught just 28 passes over the course of his NFL career. Even though he was still bouncing around the league as recently as 2022, White is one of the biggest NFL Draft disappointments in recent memory.
10. Justin Gilbert, CB, Browns (2014)
The 2014 NFL Draft wasn't exactly kind to the Cleveland Browns. We already talked about the colossal bust that was Johnny Manziel, but the Browns used a top-10 pick on Justin Gilbert that year and he was almost just as bad.
Although Gilbert showed some promise in his rookie year, he was also suspended by the team late in his rookie season and only played nine games in year two. He was traded within the division to the Steelers in 2016 and Pittsburgh got almost nothing out of him in 12 appearances (3 total tackles).
Gilbert was suspended by the NFL in 2017 for violating the league's substance abuse policy. He's now playing professional football for the Sioux City (Iowa) Bandits of the National Arena League.