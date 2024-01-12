Ranking 5 QBs with most pressure heading into the 2024 NFL Playoffs
2. Lamar Jackson
When you're a two-time MVP, a guy who was credited with changing the game, a playoff win is a must. Lamar Jackson has joined the list of quarterbacks like Peyton Manning, who, for a time, was known for not winning the big one. The narrative surrounding Jackson, can he win a playoff game?
Under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Jackson has shown remarkable growth as a passer, a vital evolution in his career. Despite the challenges posed by the loss of key players like tight end Mark Andrews and running back J.K. Dobbins, the Ravens' offense has remained consistently good.
The emergence of wide receiver Zay Flowers and tight end Isiah Likely has been a significant factor in the offense being good in year one under Monken.
This season, Jackson has thrown for over 3,500 yards with a completion rate above 65%. Of course, his 900 rushing yards, prove once again that he's one of the most dangerous threats on the ground. Keaton Mitchell got hurt, but Dalvin Cook comes in immediately adding depth and versatility to their offense.
With an amazing defense, the stage is set for Jackson to lead his team deep into the playoffs. However, the weight of expectation is immense. Failure to secure a playoff win will have people questioning if the Ravens will ever get over the hump.