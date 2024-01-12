Ranking 5 QBs with most pressure heading into the 2024 NFL Playoffs
1. Dak Prescott
The quarterback on America's team has been under immense pressure from the get-go this season. With the No. 1 ranked offense and a defense in the top five, the Cowboys have a ton of pressure. They are ready to face a relatively inexperienced Packers team, with many players under 25 and new to the playoff atmosphere.
16-0, that's the Cowboys' home record, making their matchup against the youthful Packers even more critical. Dak Prescott, who has been instrumental in the Cowboys' success with a passer rating over 100 and a commendable touchdown-to-interception ratio, finds himself at a career-defining playoff appearance.
Making things worse, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has not shied away from expressing his views on his weekly radio show. His recent comments have stirred the media, amplifying the pressure on the team. Jones' direct and often unfiltered remarks have set high expectations, and anything less than a deep playoff run could lead to heads rolling.
That means, head coach Mike McCarthy, a Super Bowl-winning head coach, is in trouble alone with his quarterback. If they fall short against Green Bay, there's no doubt Jones could clean house. With a win, they could breathe a sigh of relief, but they may not want to because the pressure will just increase.