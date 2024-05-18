Ranking all 32 projected starting offensive lines for the 2024 NFL Season
25. New Orleans Saints - Taliese Fuaga / Oli Udoh / Erik McCoy / Cesar Ruiz / Ryan Ramczyk
The New Orleans Saints OL got some reinforcements with Taliese Fuaga in the first round. If he pans out, this offensive line might be in a great spot. Ryan Ramcyzk's knee could force him to retire. Only time will tell there.
24. Las Vegas Raiders - Kolton Miller / Dylan Parham / Andre James / Jackson Powers-Johnson / Thayer Munford
Man, the Las Vegas Raiders have had a disaster of an offseason. Jackson Powers-Johnson was a fine pick, but not much else went there way, and the Raiders OL still remains pretty weak on paper until proven otherwise.
23. New York Giants - Andrew Thomas / Jon Runyan / John Michael Schmitz / Jermaine Eluemunor / Evan Neal
Joe Schoen used his 6th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on a new set of wheels while his car leaks fluids and the windshield remains cracked. The OL is bad and the QB play his bad, but hey, at least he got the second-best wide receiver in the class!
22. Dallas Cowboys - Tyler Guyton / Tyler Smith / Brock Hoffman / Zack Martin / Terence Steele
The Dallas Cowboys OL may all of a sudden be a huge weakness in 2024. Letting Tyron Smith walk was pretty symbolic of the Cowboys offseason thus far. It's been depressing and far from the "all in" comments that Jerry Jones made.
21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tristan Wirfs / Ben Bredeson / Graham Barton / Cody Mauch / Luke Goedeke
The Buccaneers used a pick on Graham Barton in the 2024 NFL Draft and have some encouraging pieces along this unit. Tristan Wifs is just excellent, so I think the Bucs OL can shoot up these power rankings in a short time.
20. Chicago Bears - Braxton Jones / Teven Jenkins / Ryan Bates / Nate Davis / Darnell Wright
Nowhere on the OL is there a real liability for the Chicago Bears, but it's not a great unit at all. Caleb Williams providing better QB play than Justin Fields should take some strain off of this starting five. This OL is still a bit of a work in progress, though.
19. Carolina Panthers - Ikem Ekwonu / Damien Lewis / Austin Corbett / Robert Hunt / Taylor Moton
You cannot fault the Carolina Panthers for investing a ton of money into this unit this offseason, signing a pair of guards in Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt. If Austin Corbett can successfully make the transition to center, the Panthers have something here. The biggest question mark isn't Corbett, but LT Ikem Ekwonu, who was a disaster in 2023.
18. Jacksonville Jaguars - Cam Robinson / Ezra Cleveland / Mitch Morse / Brandon Scherff / Anton Harrison
I do see the light here with the Jaguars offensive line, but Cam Robinson and Anton Harrison need to settle more into their respective tackle positions. Mitch Morse was a strong free agency addition for the Jags.