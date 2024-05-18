Ranking all 32 projected starting offensive lines for the 2024 NFL Season
8. Kansas City Chiefs - Wanya Morris / Joe Thuney / Creed Humphrey / Trey Smith / Jawaan Taylor
Probably the best interior offensive line in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs have had inconsistencies at tackle for a few years now, but Andy Reid is an offensive line savant, so we'll probably see the Chiefs tackles end up settling in for 2024.
7. Denver Broncos - Garett Bolles / Ben Powers / Alex Forsyth / Quinn Meinerz / Mike McGlinchey
The Denver Broncos offensive line allowed a ton of sacks in 2023, if you weren't paying attention. Most of those sacks were the fault of Russell Wilson, who always holds onto the ball for too long. Denver's OL is four starters strong and is one of the best in the NFL.
6. Indianapolis Colts - Bernhard Raimann / Quenton Nelson / Ryan Kelly / Will Fries / Braden Smith
The Colts have a nice set-up for second-year QB Anthony Richardson to take a huge leap forward in 2024. If he can do that, the Colts are going to be dangerous, and them having a stout offensive line is a huge advantage.
5. New York Jets - Tyron Smith / John Simpson / Joe Tippmann / Alijah Vera-Tucker / Morgan Moses
Hats off to Jets GM Joe Douglas for his work in fixing the offensive line this year. He's got two new tackles in Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses and also enhanced the interior with free agency addition John Simpson. Do the Jets have a weakness on the OL now?
4. Cleveland Browns - Jedrick Wills Jr / Joel Bitonio / Ethan Pocic / Wyatt Teller / Jack Conklin
Constantly one of the best units in the NFL, the Cleveland Browns offensive line paves the way for their always-strong run game. We'll see when and if Nick Chubb can return in 2024, but that doesn't change the Browns OL being one of the best in the league.
3. Atlanta Falcons - Jake Matthews / Matthew Bergeron / Drew Dalman / Chris Lindstrom / Kaleb McGary
Kirk Cousins playing behind a strong offensive line? That could be a first. The Atlanta Falcons are solid in all five positions along the OL and should sport both an prolific passing and rushing attack in 2024.
2. Philadelphia Eagles - Jordan Mailata / Landon Dickerson / Cam Jurgens / Tyler Steen / Lane Johnson
Maybe the best tackle duo in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles will now be without future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce for the first time in years. Those shoes will be massive to fill, but that doesn't change how dominant this unit has been for what seems like forever now.
1. Detroit Lions - Taylor Decker / Graham Glasgow / Frank Ragnow / Kevin Zeitler / Penei Sewell
Oh yes, this is the good stuff. The best offensive line in the NFL by a wide margin, the Detroit Lions made perhaps my favorite free agency addition in 2024, signing OG Kevin Zeitler to replace the departed Jonah Jackson. Zeitler fits perfectly into the Lions rugged, knee-cap biting culture instilled by Dan Campbell.
This OL is going to terrorize opposing defensive lines in 2024.