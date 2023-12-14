Ranking all eight NFL divisions in 2023
There are four weeks remaining in the 2023 NFL regular season, and now every team in the league has played 13 games. There’s plenty that has to be settled, such as all eight division titles and all but one playoff berth (only the San Francisco 49ers have wrapped up a postseason invitation).
Here is a broader topic. Which of the eight divisions has been the best this season to date. The combined win-loss records of each division are included, but these rankings are not solely based on that number. The No. 1 choice is far from a surprise.
8. NFC South (19-33)
Does it really matter who said it, if it was said at all? There’s the famous quote, apparently falsely attributed to Albert Einstein, which states “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” It’s a great line, and it kind of applies to the NFC South.
A year ago, the division was won by the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Entering Week 15, the Bucs, Falcons and Saints all own 6-7 records and the Panthers are an NFL-worst 1-12. Déjà vu all over again?
7. AFC West (25-27)
The Chargers and Raiders kick off Week 15 on Thursday night at Las Vegas. The Bolts have been a major disappointment and now quarterback Justin Herbert has been lost for the rest of the season. The Raiders are on their second head coach and have lost three straight games, the latest a 3-0 setback to the Vikings.
The intriguing Broncos have rebounded from a 0-3 start, and are one game behind the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs. Andy Reid’s club is in a funk, dropping four of its last six games after a 6-1 start.