Ranking all eight NFL divisions in 2023
3. NFC North (27-25)
The recent defensive issues regarding the first-place Lions have now made this a fascinating division. Dan Campbell’s team still owns a two-game lead over the defending NFC North champion Vikings, who will start their fourth different quarterback this week. These two teams have not yet faced each other in 2023.
The Packers are a team on the rise, despite letting one get away Monday night to the Giants. The team thaty bears watching is Chicago, winners of three of their last four games and getting better on defense.
2. NFC East (29-23)
For much of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles were the NFL’s most consistent team and arguably the most resilient. That has gone out the window the last two weeks with resounding losses to the 49ers (42-19) and Cowboys (33-13). Dallas has seized the moment as of late and lead the league with 421 points.
Don’t count on the Birds, who still have plenty of offensive talent. However, the Giants have proven to be pretty savvy and are riding a three-game winning streak. It has been a forgettable season in Washington.
1. AFC North (32-20)
This will be the fourth postseason under the current playoff format of seven teams per conference. It could be the first time we see an entire division wind up in the playoffs. The Baltimore Ravens are tied for the best record in the NFL and at the moment, John Harbaugh’s club is the top seed in the AFC playoffs.
The real question mark here are the Steelers, who own 7-6 record but have looked horrid at times. The Browns’ defense can be scary, and the Bengals are scoring points even without quarterback Joe Burrow.