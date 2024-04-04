Ranking last 10 first overall NFL Draft picks of the last decade
Let's try our best to rank the last 10 first overall NFL Draft picks over the last decade!
3. Jared Goff, QB, (drafted by Los Angeles Rams)
Starting in the Super Bowl in his third season, Jared Goff looked like the next elite QB in the NFL. Coming into the NFL with a Matt Ryan-type of profile, Goff is a pure pocket passer with a smooth release and an ability to win within the pocket. Goff was shipped to the Detroit Lions by the Rams after a couple of down seasons, and he's since reinvigorated his career and the Lions franchise.
2. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
The second-best quarterback in the NFL, Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to the playoffs in his second year in the NFL. He's battled through a couple of season-ending injuries and is already approaching 30 years old, but there is no doubt that Burrow was worth every bit of the first overall pick in 2020 and is going to eventually hold up the Lombardi Trophy.
1. Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns
Five Pro Bowls. Three All-Pros. One Defensive Player of the Year. 88.5 sacks in 100 career regular season games. Myles Garrett is the epitome of how a first overall pick should play in the NFL. He's not only had an excellent, one of a kind career thus far, but an eventual Hall of Fame ending is not out of the question.
Garrett is one of the premier pass-rushers of the 21st century and was a huge reason for the Browns totally turning around their franchise. He's set to enter his age-28 season and has shown no signs of slowing down. Garrett has been the best first overall pick over the last decade, at least.