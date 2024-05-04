Ranking the 10 best wide receiver rooms in the NFL after 2024 Draft
The wide receiver position is becoming more and more valuable in the NFL. Are these the 10 best WR rooms in the NFL? While teams don't necessarily need elite WRs to win Super Bowls, the position is becoming more valuable. In the 2024 NFL Draft, three WRs went in the first nine picks, so teams are investing heavy resources into the position.
WR contracts now eclipse $30 million per season, which is just crazy money. Having a true WR1 is a great thing to have, but the group still needs other viable players. Do these teams have the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL?
10. New York Jets - Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, Malachi Corley
The New York Jets had a need for more wide receiver production outside of Garrett Wilson, and Jets GM Joe Douglas did just that, adding Mike Williams in free agency and Malachi Corley in the 2024 NFL Draft. Wilson, Williams, and Corley are all three different types of players at the position, so this might be the most complimentary room in the NFL.
Aaron Rodgers has to be pleased, as he not only got help at WR, but the Jets did take Olu Fashanu in the first round, who helps improve the offensive line. The Jets now look like a playoff team if Rodgers can stay healthy.