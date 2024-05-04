Ranking the 10 best wide receiver rooms in the NFL after 2024 Draft
Are these the 10 best WR rooms in the NFL after the 2024 Draft?
9. Las Vegas Raiders - Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Michael Gallup
Turning 32 on Christmas Eve, Davante Adams is likely hitting the final year or two of high-end production. Adams has four-straight 1,000-yard seasons between the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders. He's also jusy 128 receptions shy of 1,000 for his career. He's 1,219 yards short of 12,000 and just five TDs short of 100. I am sure Adams has those numbers in mind.
Jakobi Meyers might be the best WR2 in the NFL, and Michael Gallup can surely settle into the WR3 role if his knee lets him. It's a rock-solid trio and should help whoever is playing QB for the Raiders in 2024.
8. Seattle Seahawks - DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Another very strong WR room, the Seattle Seahawks have every size in their room. DK Metcalf is the alpha of the group, while Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba round out a top-10 unit in the entire NFL. DK Metcalf and JSN are the likely core pieces for the future, and it'll be interesting to see what comes of Lockett, as he's getting older and might have a desire to ring chase.
The Seahawks are likely to again start Geno Smith, so it is a bit of a shame that the QB cannot take full advantage of this talented WR trio.
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Trey Palmer
It's hard to not love this WR room. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are one of the best WR duos of the last decade, actually. They've been playing together for what will be their eighth year together, and both have routinely put up 1,000-yard seasons. In fact, ever since being drafted in 2014, Mike Evans has had 1,000 yards in every season of his career.
Baker Mayfield is also a viable QB and knows where his best players are on the field at a given time.