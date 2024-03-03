Ranking the three strongest positions of the 2024 NFL Draft
The NFL Draft is all about hope. It's the next phase of team building after free agency, but it's easily the most important. Getting the right players is essential to long-term success for any team. Draft the right guys, and a team could make the jump from worse to playoff contender — see the Houston Texans. Timing, however, is everything for GMs, and fans know that. Every GM is different; some prioritize position need, while others stay steadfast with drafting the best player available. What's as important is understanding who the top guys are, and where the depth lies.
Running back has a lot of depth with scheme-specific players. Alabama's Jonathon Brooks is the best running back in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he suffered a torn ACL in November, a major blow to the class as a whole. USC's MarShawn Lloyd and Tennessee's Jaylen Wright are the next men up, both are explosive smooth runners that should hear his name called on Day 2. FSU's Trey Benson and Notre Dame's Audric Estimé are big backs, with good power and creative athleticism, who will be drafted on Day 2 or Day 3.
Despite the name Brock Bowers (Georgia), there aren't any real Day 1 threats. Texas' Ja'Tavion Sanders and Ohio State's Cade Stover are athletic catch-first tight ends with run-blocking potential, late Day 2 or early Day 3 prospects at best. The same goes for the edge rush class.
Players like UCLA's Laiatu Latu and Alabama's Dallas Turner offer first-round potential. Florida State's Jared Verse and Penn State's Chop Robinson showcase the potential to be drafted on Day 1 as well, yet they don't dominate the conversation as clear-cut top prospects. The defensive tackle, linebacker, and safety groups have a clear-cut top guy, but the depth simply isn't there. There's four positions that dominate this class in terms of top end talent, consistency, and depth.