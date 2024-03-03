Ranking the three strongest positions of the 2024 NFL Draft
4. QBs will lead the draft, but there's depth
The quarterbacks are the spectacle, of the 2024 NFL Draft with a trio of top-tier talents poised to dominate the early selections. Leading the charge is USC’s Caleb Williams, a consensus candidate for the No. 1 overall pick, whose dynamic playmaking ability has had scouts buzzing since his sophomore year.
Following closely are LSU’s Jayden Daniels and North Carolina’s Drake Maye, each bringing a unique skill set that promises to reshape any franchise fortunate enough to secure their services. Daniels, with his dual-threat capabilities, draws comparisons to Deshaun Watson, while Maye’s pocket presence and accuracy have drawn parallels to Joe Burrow. Both are tipped to follow Williams in quick succession, potentially making it a historic 1-2-3 quarterback sweep in the draft’s opening selections.
Second Tier QBs with starter potential
However, the depth of the 2024 quarterback class extends beyond these headline grabbers. Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy and Oregon’s Bo Nix present as Day 2 prospects with the potential to develop into NFL starters. McCarthy, with his arm strength and mobility, seems well-suited for a West Coast offense that can harness his ability to make quick, accurate throws and extend plays with his legs. Nix, with his blend of size and experience, could fit seamlessly into a vertical passing game, utilizing his strong arm and agility to stretch defenses downfield.
Michael Penix Jr. from Washington adds further depth to this quarterback class. Known for his arm talent and ability to dissect defenses, Penix could thrive in a spread offense that emphasizes his quick decision-making and precision passing. While his draft stock might position him as a Day 2 selection, his ceiling as a starter makes him an intriguing option for teams seeking value beyond the first round.
Sleeper prospects and solid backups
Lurking as a potential sleeper is South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler, whose collegiate journey has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows. Rattler’s talent is undeniable, with an arm that can make all the throws and an improvisational ability that can turn broken plays into big gains. While his decision-making has been questioned, the right system and coaching could unlock his potential, making him a high-reward pick late on Day 2 or early Day 3.
On the other hand, Tennessee’s Joe Milton III represents the archetype of the classic pocket passer with a powerful arm and a solid build reminiscent of traditional quarterbacks, Milton could be a fit for teams looking for a stable presence under center and willing to develop his decision-making and consistency.
Rounding out the class are Tulane’s Michael Pratt and Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman. While Pratt may find himself a Day 3 pick, his solid fundamentals and leadership qualities could make him a reliable backup with the potential for more. Hartman, likely a priority free agent, has shown flashes of brilliance in college and could surprise in the right system, offering depth and competition in training camps.