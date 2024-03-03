Ranking the three strongest positions of the 2024 NFL Draft
2. Offensive line has Day 1 starters deep into Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft
Can’t forget about the big nasties along the offensive line, especially with so many teams desperate for help. The offensive line class is spearheaded by Notre Dame’s Joe Alt and Penn State’s Ola Fashanu. These two guys are not only projected to be top-10 picks, but they also have the ideal blend of athleticism, size, and strength to reshape an offensive line.
Let’s not forget about Alabama’s JC Latham. He stands out as one of the premier offensive line prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft, graded as the No. 1 tackle by Lance Zierlein with a notable combination of size (6’6”, 326 lbs) and strength. Best suited for power run schemes due to his bulldozer-like approach, Latham’s ability to forcibly clear run lanes while also providing balanced and quick pass protection sets him apart as a versatile fit capable of thriving as either a dominant right tackle or a Pro Bowl-level guard.
Swing prospects and more week one starters
The Senior Bowl gave us a glimpse at some strong second-tier offensive linemen. Washington’s Troy Fautanu and Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga both bring versatility and solid performance that could easily transition them into formidable NFL guards. Fautanu is a gritty, hard-nosed power guy who could work as a tackle on a run-heavy team, while Fuaga’s base is an excellent pass block technique despite his 6’6”, 334-pound frame.
Oklahoma’s Tyler Guiton is massive, standing at 6’7”, 328 pounds with excellent athleticism, making him a Day 1 candidate. Houston’s Patrick Paul is a similar prospect, measuring at 6’7”, 333 pounds, and ready-made for pass-heavy teams. Keeping the 6’7 theme going is UGA’s Amarius Mims, an inexperienced, yet solid prospect with great hand placement that weighs 340 pounds, ideal for a power running team who can ease him into pass-blocking sets.
Duke’s Graham Barton is recognized for his tenacity and effectiveness in the ground game, which could potentially see him fulfilling roles at both guard and center. Texas A&M’s Layden Robinson and Kansas State’s Cooper Beebe add to the depth with their powerful play and experienced technique, aiding in making this offensive guard class one of the draft’s strongest groups.