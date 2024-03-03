Ranking the three strongest positions of the 2024 NFL Draft
1. WR's run the 2024 NFL Draft
There is no position group stronger than the wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft. One can argue that this class is better than the 2020 NFL Draft in terms of high-end talent, depth, and diversity. It's so deep that teams needing a wideout can afford to wait until late Day 2 and still snag a potential game-changer. Leading the pack is Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., whose size, route-running, elite hands, finesse and football IQ makes him the No. 1 overall prospect on many boards. But he's just the beginning.
LSU's Malik Nabers brings something special to the table. He's an exceptionally fast wide receiver with excellent route running, hands, YAC ability, making him a Pro Bowl-type player. In fact, NFL.com has Nabers rated higher than Harrison. Washington's Rome Odunze is a 6'3 well-built boundary wideout that can sink his hips and run precise routes. He could be WR1 in any other year.
When it comes to depth, teams can find players who can tilt the field. The fastest man in the NFL will be Xavier Worthy thanks to his record breaking 4.21 40. He truly does have elite game-changing speed and could be the fourth wideout off the board. Florida State's Keon Coleman 6'4 215 pounds.. Oregon's Troy Franklin is fantastic with the ball in his hands — elite speed, quickness, and feel for space. LSU Brian Thomas Jr (6'4 205) and Adonai Mitchell (6'4 196) from Texas have excellent speed, size and fluid hips — ideal for a boundary wideout. Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan is anoter guy with the potential to go in the top 75 picks.
South Carolina's Xavier Legette offers size and production, while Alabama's Jermaine Burton has intriguing upside. Georgia's Ladd McConkey and Florida's Ricky Pearsall could provide immediate slot contributions with their quickness and route-running skills. On Days 2 and 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, teams looking for wide receiver talent will still find plenty of impactful players. FSU's Johnny Wilson (6'6 237) has the size and speed, offering mismatch potential against defenses.