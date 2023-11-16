Ranking the top-10 Head coach/Quarterback duos in the NFL
What head coach/quarterback duos are the best in the NFL?
8. Mike McDaniel/Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins
One of the youngest and most encouraging HC/QB duos in the NFL is Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa. The duo is in their second year together, and the growth from Tua under McDaniel is absolutely insane. Since the beginning of the 2022 NFL Season, Tua and McDaniel have played in 22 games together.
He's completed 66.8% of his passes for 6,157 yards, 44 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. His passer rating of 105.9 is also an elite number. I think at some point, Tua Tagovailoa is going to win an MVP award, and honestly, depending on how the rest of the season goes, he'll be in the conversation.
The biggest issue with the Miami Dolphins is that they cannot beat good teams. They really dont have a notable win on their schedule this year. Yes, they are doing their job when they beat up against bad teams, but they haven't yet proven to be able to beat teams at or above their level. I think we've all become a bit obsessed with the quirky and fun personality of McDaniel, and he is a very good head coach, but we need to see more from this duo.
This duo does have elite potential, though.