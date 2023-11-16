Ranking the top-10 Head coach/Quarterback duos in the NFL
What head coach/quarterback duos are the best in the NFL?
6. Sean McDermott/Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills
I think this is a shaky duo at times, and I wouldn't be surprised if Josh Allen was playing for another head coach in 2024. While the two have enjoyed a ton of regular season wins and success, the team tends to fizzle out in the playoffs and often take some brutal losses. All of a sudden, the Buffalo Bills are 5-5 and are out of the playoffs.
Josh Allen leads the league in total turnovers and plays reckless more than a so-called elite quarterback should. McDermott also seems to have hit his ceiling as a head coach, and after their Week 10 loss to the Denver Broncos, McDermott fired his offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey. Well, if the Bills didn't have 12 men on the field during the Broncos' field goal attempt, Dorsey keeps his job.
The Bills' offense still ranks in the top-10 in points scored, and Allen does lead the league in TD passes, so there's that, but we often see Allen play horrible football, and it's already happened numerous times this year. I think the best course of action might be for McDermott and the Bills to part ways and for Buffalo to go in a different direction.
I also think Josh Allen may not be quite as good as people think he is.