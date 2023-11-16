Ranking the top-10 Head coach/Quarterback duos in the NFL
What head coach/quarterback duos are the best in the NFL?
5. John Harbaugh/Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens
This almost feels a slightly better duo than McDermott and Allen. John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson have been a pair since the 2018 NFL Season and have had their fair share of ups and downs. The team has won a ton of regular season games, but like the Buffalo Bills, they sometimes implode in the regular season and often crumble when the playoffs roll around.
However, the Ravens, this year anyway, have an incredible defense and an offense that also can put up a ton of points, so they do feel very balanced. I also think Lamar Jackson being able to play a full season needs to happen if this team wants to go anywhere. Jackson isn't playing at an MVP level like some want to think, but both sides of the ball are working well.
John Harbaugh is a future Hall of Fame head coach who won a Super Bowl in 2012 with Joe Flacco. The Ravens do feel like a team that is just barely in the "Super Bowl contender" bubble, too. If they can beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11, I think they win the AFC North.