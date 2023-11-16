Ranking the top-10 Head coach/Quarterback duos in the NFL
What head coach/quarterback duos are the best in the NFL?
4. Kyle Shanahan/Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers
One of the most unlikely scenarios the NFL has ever seen happened last year. The San Francisco 49ers were down to their third-string QB, the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Brock Purdy has defied all the odds and has become an above-average starter in the NFL. He's been incredibly efficient in San Fran, and already has experience playing deep into the playoffs.
The 49ers seem to have their HC/QB duo for the next 10 years, but one thing I do wonder is if Purdy will just end up being another version of Jimmy Garoppolo? Purdy is good, but is he great? Will he eventually be able to lead this team to a Super Bowl title? We've seen the Niners nearly win one back in 2019.
Since the start of the 2021 regular season, the 49ers are 29-14 in the regular season and 4-2 in the playoffs. This is a loaded roster with a very good head coach and a very good QB. At some point, they have to win a Super Bowl, right? Right??? The Philadelphia Eagles don't feel quite as good as they were last year, so perhaps the Niners can get the best of them when the playoffs roll around.
It does also feel like the Niners and Eagles will end up in the NFC Championship game for a second-straight season.