Ranking the top-10 Head coach/Quarterback duos in the NFL
What head coach/quarterback duos are the best in the NFL?
3. Zac Taylor/Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals
This duo is ranked as high as they are mainly because of the greatness of Joe Burrow. I do think Zac Taylor isn't a great head coach, but the two have had a ton of success together. They've appeared in two-straight AFC Championship Games and made the Super Bowl back in 2021. Burrow still has his entire career ahead of him and Taylor is a very young head coach.
The Bengals have not gotten off to a great start this year and could end up being 5-5 when Week 11 concludes. Cincy tends to begin each season a bit slow, but usually turn it on in the second half. However, we haven't really seen that yet. They took a pretty bad loss to the Houston Texans in Week 10 and now seem pretty questionable to make the postseason.
However, if they get it, the team can make a deep run and have had a ton of success going against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Right now, the Bengals are last in the AFC North and have some tough games remaining on their schedule in 2023.