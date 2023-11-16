Ranking the top-10 Head coach/Quarterback duos in the NFL
2. Nick Sirianni/Jalen Hurts
This duo just wins games. They win a TON of games and are 8-1 in the 2023 NFL Season, which stands as the best record in the NFL. The duo has 39 games of regular season experience together. In those 39 games, the Philadelphia Eagles are 30-9 and Jalen Hurts has thrown for 53 touchdowns against 23 interceptions.
He's also rushed for 30 touchdowns during that time. Hurts has never been super prolific through the air, but he and the Eagles offense constantly win in the trenches and are an efficient team overall that don't make many mistakes. Philly again feels like the best team in the NFC and seem to be a lock for the NFC Championship Game in 2023.
They nearly won the Super Bowl last year, and I truly think it's a matter of time before the two win one together. The Eagles have come a long way from Nick Sirianni's questionable press conference when he first got hired. However, I don't think this duo is the best in the NFL quite yet. Their opponent during last year's Super Bowl easily takes the crown.