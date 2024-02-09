Ranking Top 4 free agent destinations for Derrick Henry
Where will The King play next season?
By Ryan Heckman
This offseason, Tennessee Titans legend Derrick Henry will be on the move. The Titans are going to head in a new direction at running back, but Henry believes he's far from done in the NFL.
Where exactly will the former 2,000-yard rusher be playing this coming season?
The running back landscape has changed over the years, and it's very rare that you'll see a 30-year-old back signed to a prominent contract. However, Henry seems to be the one guy who could be the exception.
Recently, Bleacher Report listed their top four destinations for The King. Let's go ahead and rank them based on who we'd really like to see him play for in 2024.
4. Green Bay Packers
Current Depth Chart: Aaron Jones (under contract), A.J. Dillon (free agent), Patrick Taylor (free agent), Emanuel Wilson (exclusive rights free agent)
First up, the Green Bay Packers could be targeting a running back to pair with Aaron Jones going forward. Their most notable free agent at the position is A.J. Dillon, and what better way to replace Dillon than with a guy some compared him to coming out of college a few years back?
Dillon was fine when given opportunities, but he never panned out as the guy who could ultimately take over for Jones. Instead, the Packers could try to prolong both Jones; and Henry's career by pairing the two of them together.
Jones is an excellent receiving back and when given space, he's good for making defenders miss. Meanwhile, Henry is still the guy who will take defenders head-on. This could be a strong pairing to give Jordan Love a consistent run game while he continues to develop alongside that young receiving core.