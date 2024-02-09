Ranking Top 4 free agent destinations for Derrick Henry
Where will The King play next season?
By Ryan Heckman
3. Dallas Cowboys
Current Depth Chart: Tony Pollard (free agent), Rico Dowdle (free agent), Deuce Vaughn
In terms of job openings, it doesn't get much more wide-open than the current Dallas Cowboys running back room. Last year, Tony Pollard played on the franchise tag after a career season in 2022. The 2023 campaign went a bit differently than Pollard likely desired, though, and he is not a lock to return in 2024.
Pollard took 59 more carries in 2023 than he did the year prior, but he rushed for two yards less. That doesn't bode well for a guy who was seeking a long-term deal and ultimately got slapped with the tag.
Rico Dowdle might be the one Cowboys back the team re-signs, as he'll come cheaper and is also a year younger. If the Cowboys signed Henry, Dowdle could also serve as a backup with more opportunity to get added carries compared to his 89 last season.
The Cowboys always seem to be a team that comes so close, but in the postseason, they fall flat. Could late-game play management be a reason why? Cowboys fans might agree there, and having a running back like Henry to hand the ball to late in games could go a long way for this team.